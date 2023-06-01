REPORT: Illinois adds Horizon League foe to schedule

You need to fill up the schedule somehow.

According to Jon Rothstein, Illinois will host the Horizon League’s Oakland Grizzlies on Nov. 10.

Source: Illinois will host Oakland on November 10th as part of its 2023-24 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 1, 2023

You may know Oakland (in Michigan) for being the school Kendrick Nunn transferred to after leaving Illinois in 2016.

Oakland finished in the middle of the pack last season in the Horizon League at 13-19 overall, and 9-11 in conference play. Their head coach is Greg Kampe, who will be in his 40th season with the school! After Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim retired, Kampe is now the longest-tenured coach in college basketball.

The Grizzlies haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

With the new TV rights deal for the Big Ten, this feels like a BTN, BTN+, or Peacock game!

OTHER GAMES WE ALREADY KNOW

We’ll know Illinois’ non-conference schedule in its entirety later this summer, but here’s what we know so far.