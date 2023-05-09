Feeling old? Illinois just offered Melo’s son

Here’s a tidbit to make you feel ancient today.

Illinois just offered Carmelo Anthony’s son a scholarship.

Kıyan Anthony announced the offer via Twitter on Tuesday.

Blessed to Receive an offer from the University Of Illinois #AGTG pic.twitter.com/UBncNReLjn — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) May 9, 2023

The 2025 wing plays his high school ball at Long Island Lutheran in New York.

He’s a 4-star prospect, according to On3.

On the Nike EYBL circuit, Anthony is a big-time scorer, averaging nearly 18 points per contest and 35% from three, so this isn’t just a name thing.

Just watch! He’s really good!

Kiyan Anthony just dropped 22 & 6 in a win over Team CP3 @kiyananthony @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/uB0De4RLgm — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) April 30, 2023

WELCOME KIYAN Kiyan Anthony is the son former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. He enrolled at LI Lutheran this week. He can't play until next season, but he wants to learn right away. @News12LI @N12Sports @LuHiBasketball @WeAreLuHi @LuHi_Athletics @CoachJohnBuck

@_kaydenmingo pic.twitter.com/8GogZAoHVA — Kevin Maher (@KMaherNews12) February 8, 2023

Maybe he’ll want to ditch his dad’s (Syracuse) Orange, and go with the Orange (and Blue) instead.