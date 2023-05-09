 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Feeling old? Illinois just offered Melo’s son

That’s enough Internet for today.

By Stephen Cohn
Los Angeles Lakers v New York Knicks Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here’s a tidbit to make you feel ancient today.

Illinois just offered Carmelo Anthony’s son a scholarship.

Kıyan Anthony announced the offer via Twitter on Tuesday.

The 2025 wing plays his high school ball at Long Island Lutheran in New York.

He’s a 4-star prospect, according to On3.

On the Nike EYBL circuit, Anthony is a big-time scorer, averaging nearly 18 points per contest and 35% from three, so this isn’t just a name thing.

Just watch! He’s really good!

Maybe he’ll want to ditch his dad’s (Syracuse) Orange, and go with the Orange (and Blue) instead.

