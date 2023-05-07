Shauna Green is ON FIRE on the recruiting trail

As Shauna Green heads into her second summer as Illinois’ women’s basketball head coach, she has to feel pretty good about where things stand.

Just days after picking up her first commit in the 2024 class — Lincoln-Way East post Hayven Smith — the Illini added one of their highest-rated recruits in program history: four-star wing Berry Wallace.

The Ohio native announced her commitment to Illinois on Saturday via Twitter.

So blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Illinois!! #famILLy #goillini pic.twitter.com/W6YWV95b7F — Berry Wallace (@BerryWallace_) May 6, 2023

”Above anything else, I want to thank and praise God for what He has allowed me to accomplish so far,” Wallace wrote. “I’m thankful God has given me the opportunity to play Division 1 basketball at the next level.”

At 6-foot-1, Wallace is rated as the No. 37 player NATIONALLY in ESPN’s 2024 class. She also had offers from power conference schools, including Michigan and Ohio State.

Coming off Illinois’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in two decades and bringing back the main core that had this past season’s remarkable turnaround, plus a great start to building the 2024 class both in Illinois and nationally, Shauna Green is proving the Illini are on the right track.

