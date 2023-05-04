2024 3-star QB Trey Petty commits to Illinois

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for Bret Bielema & Illinois Fighting Illini football. But things got much louder on Thursday, with 2024 dual-threat quarterback Trey Petty verbally committing to the Orange & Blue.

The Starkville, Miss., native threw for 2,737 yards and 30 touchdowns, while rushing for another 766 yards and 17 (!) TDs in his junior season.

committed , Starkville -> champaign pic.twitter.com/yptSjSdj1R — trey petty (@QBTPetty) May 5, 2023

Petty, 247Sports’ 93rd-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024, was offered in April and took an official visit to Champaign last weekend. The Illini beat out Indiana, Georgia Tech, San Diego State, Tulane, West Virginia, and Petty’s hometown Mississippi State Bulldogs for his services.

There’s not just a connection to offensive coordinator Barry Lunney. Petty also happens to be a former high school teammate of likely starting QB Luke Altmyer, who transferred to Illinois from Ole Miss during the offseason.

Trey Petty (@QBTPetty) is one of the top 2024’ dual threat quarterbacks in Mississippi. Twitchy & explosive. Quick release, with a big arm. He’s a gamer. Led Starkville to a state championship this past year. His recruitment has really took off. Holds several division 1 offers. pic.twitter.com/2mKUB8bGq1 — Wyatt Davis (@wyattdalton4) April 17, 2023

Petty is an alluring long-term prospect, and in this age of collegiate sports, where player movement is at an all-time high, you can never have too many options.

Petty is the third commitment in Bret Bielema’s 2024 recruiting class, joining offesnsive lineman Brandon Hansen & defensive lineman Angelo McCullom. Welcome to the #FamILLy, Trey!