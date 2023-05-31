Illinois hosting FOX Big Noon Kickoff this fall

For the first time since the show’s inception in 2019, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will come to Champaign this fall.

Several Illinois football game times were announced Wednesday. That includes an 11 a.m. kickoff against Penn State on Sept. 16, with pregame live in Champaign on FOX.

Illinois will open the season in primetime (6:30 p.m.) on Sept. 2 against Toledo.

The Illini will also play in primetime when Nebraska comes to Memorial Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6.

Homecoming against Wisconsin will be at either 11 a.m. or 2:30/3 p.m. on Oct. 21.

With the Illini coming off their best season in a decade, it’s no surprise there are several primetime games on the docket, plus the big game on FOX. Lots of opportunities for the Illini to make some noise on some new networks, with ESPN no longer in play for Big Ten games.