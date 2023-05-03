Lincoln-Way East center Hayven Smith commits to Illinois

Shauna Green isn’t stopping with one good season at Illinois — she’s looking ahead to the future.

Illinois women’s basketball’s head coach picked up her first in-state commitment Wednesday afternoon when center Hayven Smith announced her intent to join the Illini.

I’M STAYING HOME I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois! Huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Looking forward for what’s to come! @IlliniWBB pic.twitter.com/fpnR12AoGM — hayven smith (@SmithHayven) May 3, 2023

Smith, a 2024 prospect, currently attends Lincoln-Way East. She’s 6-foot-6.

“I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois!” Smith wrote. “Huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today.”

According to Prep Girls Hoops, Smith had offers from Big Ten rival Purdue, as well as Harvard and Butler.

As a junior, Smith averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.