Lincoln-Way East center Hayven Smith commits to Illinois

Shauna Green isn’t stopping with one good season at Illinois — she’s looking ahead to the future.
Illinois women’s basketball’s head coach picked up her first in-state commitment Wednesday afternoon when center Hayven Smith announced her intent to join the Illini.
I’M STAYING HOME I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois! Huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today. Looking forward for what’s to come! @IlliniWBB pic.twitter.com/fpnR12AoGM— hayven smith (@SmithHayven) May 3, 2023
Smith, a 2024 prospect, currently attends Lincoln-Way East. She’s 6-foot-6.
“I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois!” Smith wrote. “Huge thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today.”
According to Prep Girls Hoops, Smith had offers from Big Ten rival Purdue, as well as Harvard and Butler.
As a junior, Smith averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game.
