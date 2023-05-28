Illinois makes Round 3 cut, leads at NCAA Championships

Illinois is a step closer to its first national championship in in program history.

The men’s golf team made the Round 3 cut Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale. The Illini walked off the course Sunday afternoon leading the 30-team field at 834 (-6). Pepperdine and Florida trailed close behind.

For those unfamiliar with the format of the NCAA Championships, 30 teams competed in the first three days of stroke play. Fifteen of those teams make the cut for the fourth day of stroke play, which is Monday.

The top eight teams will then qualify for match play beginning Tuesday. Match play is a bit different, with each hole mattering more, rather than the specific score (bogey, birdie, etc.). Here’s a great explanation from the NCAA website.

It’s been a great weekend so far for Mike Small’s team, which entered the Championships at No. 3. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (-4) even has a chance to win an individual national title on Monday with a strong day on the course.

Tee times for Monday’s stroke play will be released later tonight.

Match play will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with a champ crowned Wednesday afternoon.