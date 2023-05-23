How to watch Illinois Baseball in the Big Ten Tournament

In case you’re looking to kill some time during the day this week, there’s baseball on Big Ten Network!
Illinois just snuck into the Big Ten Tournament as a No. 7 seed after a disappointing regular season. Now the Illini need to win the double-elimination tourney if they want to find themselves in the NCAA Tournament next week.
How to Watch Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament
Game time: First game is 2 p.m. Tuesday vs. Indiana
Coming the 2023 #B1GBaseball Tournament!— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 20, 2023
Omaha, Nebraska
️ @CharlesSchwabFO
️ May 23-28, 2023
️ https://t.co/mYTUntIxWH
https://t.co/shARWzAig8 pic.twitter.com/WB6qlJDQhx
Location: Omaha, Nebraska
TV Channel: BTN
Online Streaming: FOX Sports GO
Radio: All Illinois baseball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) market. The game will also be broadcast on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: N/A
What’s At Stake: Staying in the winners’ bracket.
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (25-25, 12-12 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Dan Hartleb
Last Series: Won 2 out of 3 against UT-Martin, including a 15-7 win on Saturday
Gameday Reading:
Loading comments...