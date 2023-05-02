Illinois pitcher named national Co-Pitcher of the Week

Illinois pitcher Jack Wenninger is picking up some accolades.

The junior was named the Dick Howser Trophy National Co-Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

Wenninger is the first Illini to earn the honor since Andy Fisher in 2019.

The righty toss a complete-game, one-hit shutout against Ohio State on Saturday. He struck out seven in the 7-0 win.

The complete game shutout was the first by an Illini pitcher since 2018.