Illinois pitcher named national Co-Pitcher of the Week

Illinois pitcher Jack Wenninger is picking up some accolades.
The junior was named the Dick Howser Trophy National Co-Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday by the National College Baseball Writers Association.
@NCBWA @HowserTrophy National Pitcher of the Week: @Jack_Wenninger.
Wenninger is the first Illini to earn the honor since Andy Fisher in 2019.
The righty toss a complete-game, one-hit shutout against Ohio State on Saturday. He struck out seven in the 7-0 win.
Weekly #B1GBaseball Awards
⚾ Player of the Week: Matt Shaw, @TerpsBaseball
⚾ Co-Pitchers of the Week: Jack Wenninger, @IlliniBaseball & Harrison Cook @MSUBaseball
⚾ Freshman of the Week: Kyle McCoy, @TerpsBaseball
: https://t.co/ubctNbcFIJ pic.twitter.com/ts93VBfaiV
The complete game shutout was the first by an Illini pitcher since 2018.
