TSJ reveals what would bring him back to Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr. has a little less than a month to pull his name out of the NBA Draft, and in an interview with Andy Katz on Wednesday, he revealed what would bring him back to Champaign for one final season.

“Like I said before, knowing I have a fully guaranteed contract,” Shannon told Katz.

What feedback would @Sn1per_T need to remain in the @NBADraft?



The @IlliniMBB star spoke to @TheAndyKatz at the Combine in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/Ejy0N2v01r — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) May 17, 2023

“If I can put myself in a better position going back to school, then I’ll do that,” Shannon said. “And then I’ll focus and work hard for the [2024] NBA Draft.”

Shannon said he is looking for “good feedback” from teams at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

He said he has proven that he’s “more consistent, defending well, working hard and having a good routine” in recent weeks.

Of course, Katz had to ask what Illinois would look like if TSJ’s team-leading 17 points returned for the 2023-24 season.

“A winning team, going further in March Madness,” he said. “If I come back, they’re going to work, with or without me.”

Players having until June 12 to pull out of the draft. The draft is set for June 22.