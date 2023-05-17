 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois Golf heading back to NCAA Championship

The Illini are in the final round for the 14th time in 15 years.

By Stephen Cohn
Piercen Hunt - Round 3 of the 2023 NCAA Bath Regional, May 17, 2023 at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Bath, Mich.
Leigh McGuirk / Illinois Athletics

What else did you expect?

For the 14th time in 15 seasons, Illinois men’s golf is heading back to the NCAA Championships.

The Illini finished second Wednesday in its regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Michigan. Georgia came out on top — and the top five teams from the 13-team regional advance to the NCAA Championship later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Illinois’ veteran squad led the way over the three rounds of play, with Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tommy Kuhl and Mattis Besard each finishing top-10 individually. Dumont de Chassart — a three-time Big Ten Golfer of the Year — finished as runner-up.

Look here for all the scores from the regional.

The championship rounds begin May 26.

