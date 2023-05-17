Illinois Golf heading back to NCAA Championship

What else did you expect?

For the 14th time in 15 seasons, Illinois men’s golf is heading back to the NCAA Championships.

The Illini finished second Wednesday in its regional at Eagle Eye Golf Club in Michigan. Georgia came out on top — and the top five teams from the 13-team regional advance to the NCAA Championship later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

MOVING ON



The & close out the NCAA Bath Regional in second place to secure the program’s 14th NCAA Championship appearance in the last 15 years, and the 16th overall under head coach @MikeSmall4! #Illini // #HTTO // #RoadToGrayhawk pic.twitter.com/nlbDFOyCFG — Illinois Men’s Golf (@IlliniMGolf) May 17, 2023

Illinois’ veteran squad led the way over the three rounds of play, with Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Tommy Kuhl and Mattis Besard each finishing top-10 individually. Dumont de Chassart — a three-time Big Ten Golfer of the Year — finished as runner-up.

Look here for all the scores from the regional.

The championship rounds begin May 26.