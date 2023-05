On this episode of Oskee Talk, we discuss Bret Bielema’s newest addition in the transfer portal, football scheduling news & Illinois Athletics’ newest Hall of Fame class. Plus, we talk to 2024 women’s basketball commit Hayven Smith about what led her to coming to Champaign. We wrap up the episode with the Illini of the Week!

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Check out this week’s episode HERE.