Illinois women’s golf’s season ends in NCAA Regional

Illinois grad student Crystal Wang made some history as Illini women’s golf’s season came to an end Wednesday in San Antonio.

The Illini finished 11th in the regional after carding a 300 in the third and final round.

That's a wrap from the NCAA San Antonio Regional.



Wang, who won the program’s first individual Big Ten title last month, finished tied for 20th with a final round of 77 (+5). Illinois also won the Big Ten team title.

According to the athletic department, the Diamond Bar, Calif., native finishes her Illini career with a 72.37 scoring average, which is a new program record.

Pepperdine won the regional.

SAN ANTONIO – The Illinois women’s golf team finished the NCAA San Antonio Regional in 11th place after carding a 300 (+12) in Sunday’s third and final round at TPC San Antonio.

Siyan Chen and Isabel Sy paced the Illini on the day, with the pair firing rounds of even par (72). Chen recorded her second-straight round of 72 to finish the regional tied for 33rd, going 1-under on the back (35) and 1-over (37) on the front. The Hangzhou, China, native picked up two birdies, bringing her tournament total to six.

Sy began her day going bogey-free on the back, rolling home two birdies, before going 2-over on the back, collecting two more birdies in the process. The San Gabriel, Calif., native tallied a team-high 10 birdies in the regional and was one of 17 players to reach that mark. Sy also finishes tied for 33rd.

Crystal Wang finished tied for 20th after her final round of 77 (+5). She picked up a team-high four birdies on the day, tallying two on both the front and back. Wang finishes the season with a 70.42 scoring average, shattering the previous program record by nearly two strokes (Grace Park, 2017-18, 72.16). The Diamond Bar, Calif., native finishes her Illini career with a 72.37 scoring average, which is also a new program record.

Lexanne Halama finished in 60th place after her third round score of 87 (+15). Mattie Frick, competing in her second round of the regional, shot a 79 (+7).

Pepperdine wins the regional with a 54-hole total of 873 (+9) and UTSA’s Camryn Carreo, competing as an individual, earned medalist honors at 10-under (206).