Illinois men’s, women’s tennis teams headed to NCAA Tournament

Both Illini teams were selected on Monday.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
FightingIllini.com

Illinois’ tennis teams are going dancing.

Both the Illini men’s and women’s teams were selected for the NCAA Tournament on Monday.

The men (19-11) will head to Massachusetts for the first two rounds, starting with Arizona State on Saturday. With a win, Illinois would face either Harvard or Siena.

Illinois is making its first appearance in the tourney since 2021, and its 16th tournament in 18 years with Brad Dancer as head coach.

Meanwhile, the women (18-9) are making their first appearance since 2019.

Illinois will head to Athens, Georgia to face Florida State on Friday.

