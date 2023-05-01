Illinois men’s, women’s tennis teams headed to NCAA Tournament

Illinois’ tennis teams are going dancing.
Both the Illini men’s and women’s teams were selected for the NCAA Tournament on Monday.
The men (19-11) will head to Massachusetts for the first two rounds, starting with Arizona State on Saturday. With a win, Illinois would face either Harvard or Siena.
NCAA Tournament Bound— Illinois Men's Tennis (@IlliniMTennis) May 1, 2023
We will head to Boston to take on Arizona State!#Illini | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/2r4I1YIGRV
Illinois is making its first appearance in the tourney since 2021, and its 16th tournament in 18 years with Brad Dancer as head coach.
Meanwhile, the women (18-9) are making their first appearance since 2019.
Heading to the NCAA Tournament— Illinois W Tennis (@IlliniWTennis) May 1, 2023
We're heading to Athens, Georgia to face Florida State! #Illini | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/ndF8LJMy6G
Illinois will head to Athens, Georgia to face Florida State on Friday.
