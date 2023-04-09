Jayden Epps commits to Georgetown

We already knew Jayden Epps was leaving — now we know where he’s going.

The Illini transfer announced Sunday night that he will be joining new coach Ed Cooley at Georgetown next season.

Epps announced his decision last month to leave Illinois after one season.

“I am confident that this is the best decision for my future and personal growth,” Epps said at the time.

Epps averaged just under 10 points a game, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists as a freshman last season. He struggled toward the back end of the campaign after suffering a concussion in practice.

Georgetown finished an abysmal 7-25 last season and fired Patrick Ewing after six years.