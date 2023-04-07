 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois adds walk-on guard from South Dakota

Keaton Kutcher will be an Illini.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Illinois vs Arkansas Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s something you haven’t read lately: a player is transferring into Illinois’ program.

South Dakota’s Keaton Kutcher announced Friday night his plans to transfer to Illinois for the upcoming season.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Mount Vernon, Iowa, Kutcher will be a walk-on with the Illini.

“Thank you to Coach Underwood for this opportunity that I will forever be grateful for,” Kutcher said in a tweet. “I have tremendous belief and trust on what is happening at Illinois, and I am thankful to become a part of it. I can’t wait to call Champaign my new home!”

Kutcher made nine three-pointers at South Dakota last season as a sophomore.

The Illini still have plenty of open scholarship spots... We’ll be on the lookout for how those get filled.

