Illini great Roger Powell named Valparaiso head coach

The Rev has a new job.

Former Illinois star Roger Powell Jr. was named Friday the 23rd head coach at Valparaiso, and the first Black coach in program history.

The Joliet native played for the Illini from 2001-05, starting every game on the historic 2004-05 team. Powell then bounced around the world playing basketball before joining Valpo has an assistant in 2011.

Powell spent the past four years under Mark Few at Gonzaga, but now will get a chance with the Beacons (formally, the Crusaders).

“My family and I are extremely blessed to have the opportunity to come back to Valparaiso University where my coaching career started,” Powell said in a statement. “Now as the head men’s basketball coach, I have some unfinished business to attend to. It’s time to get to work, so let’s go Beacons!”