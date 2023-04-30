Illinois men’s golf wins another Big Ten title

A rainy weekend in New Jersey didn’t stop the Illini from finishing on top... again.

For the 13th time since 2009, Illinois won the Big Ten men’s golf championship on Sunday at Galloway National Golf Course in a rain-shortened third round.

Elite 8!



The & go wire-to-wire to win the 2023 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championship, extending their conference-record to eight consecutive and 13 of 14! #Illini // #HTTO pic.twitter.com/skMTLKXYsk — Illinois Men’s Golf (@IlliniMGolf) April 30, 2023

Just another dominant performance by the five Illini competing over the three rounds, with the Orange and Blue (-16) finishing 11 strokes ahead of second-place Northwestern.

Iowa’s Mac McClear claimed the individual title at -3, one stroke ahead of Illinois’ Tommy Kuhl and Matthis Besard.

Mike Small has a good thing rolling in Champaign — and it’s the reason he’s one of the most winning coaches in school history.

A few weeks off now for Illinois before the NCAA Regionals begin May 15.

This year’s NCAA Championship is at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, starting May 26.

Don’t forget what an incredible year this has been for Illinois Golf.

The Illinois women won their first Big Ten title earlier this month, and Crystal Wang made history for the Illini in the process.

