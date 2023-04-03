REPORTS: RJ Melendez entering transfer portal

RJ Melendez will be looking for a new home this offseason.

Illinois guard Luke Goode shared a goodbye picture on Twitter that confirms reports Melendez will be entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Champaign.

A season that started with a lot of hype around Melendez quickly fizzled out due to poor offensive play from the sophomore guard.

Melendez finished the season shooting 24-of-91 from three for a poor 26.4% from behind the arc.

He started the first 10 games of the season but after severe offensive woes, Melendez only started one of the next 14 games. Melendez started to find his way in the scoring department in the final stretch of the year and started seven of the final eight games.

During this past season, Melendez started 18 of his 32 games played, averaging 6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists while shooting 37.6% from the floor.

He also faced a midseason suspension for “violation of team rules” according to head coach Brad Underwood, resulting in Melendez missing the Feb. 11 game against Rutgers.

Melendez scored a career-high 17 points on Nov. 25 in a game against Lindenwood.

Melendez is the fourth Illini player to announce his plans to transfer this offseason, along with Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Brandon Lieb.