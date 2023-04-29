Alex Pihlstrom signs with Saints as undrafted free agent

Alex Philstrom is getting his shot as a pro.

The New Orleans Saints signed Pihlstrom as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philstrom has had quite the interesting journey to this point, joining the Illini in 2017 as a walk-on tight end out of Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

In 2020, he transitioned to the offensive line where he would go on to start 18 games for the Illini over his final three seasons.

As a senior in 2022, Pihlstrom started all 13 games for Illinois at center. He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team by the coaches.

He’ll now have a chance to compete for a roster spot in New Orleans.