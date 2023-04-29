 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lions sign Isaac Darkangelo as undrafted free agent

The former walk-on is now a pro.

By KyleTausk
@KTausk13
/ new
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Darkangelo is headed back to his home state.

The Detroit Lions signed Darkangelo as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

After originally transferring to Illinois from Division II Northern Michigan as a preferred walk-on, the Michigan native spent three seasons in Champaign, the first two coming primarily as a special teamer.

In 2022, Darkangelo was a starter at linebacker and led Illinois in tackles with 71, also adding 7.5 tackles for loss. He was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches and media.

From walk-on to an NFL contract, Darkangelo’s hard work has paid off in a big way.

Loading comments...