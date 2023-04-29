Kendall Smith signed by Commanders as undrafted free agent

While he may not have heard his name called from Kansas City this weekend, former Illinois safety Kendall Smith is heading to Washington D.C.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent following this past weekend’s NFL Draft.

DC HERE WE COME @Commanders ‼️ — Kendall Smith (@Kendallsmith_23) April 29, 2023

Smith was a vital part of the Illini defense the past four years, but more so specifically this past season and the year before.

In the 8-5 campaign, Smith recorded 5 interceptions (most notably picking off Mississippi State QB Will Rogers in the ReliaQuest Bowl) and had 27 solo tackles. He also recorded five defended passes.

The native of Bolingbrook, Illinois came to Champaign as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017 and now will be getting his shot at the NFL to try and make a roster.

He joins 2023 second-round draft pick Quan Martin, who was selected 47th overall, as Illini DBs headed to D.C.