Broncos sign Alex Palczewski as undrafted free agent

Alex Palczewski has found his first home in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos signed Palcho as an undrafted free agent following the NFL draft.

The veteran offensive linemen spent six seasons in Champaign. It’ll be a big change for Illini fans to see a team without him this upcoming year.

With that being said, Palczewski deserves to be on an NFL roster.

Palcho racked up the accolades in his Illini career. In his career he was named to the All-Big Ten team four times, he was a 2022 All-American, and he tied the FBS record with 65 career starts in his last college game in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

He also became the first offensive tackle first-team All-American in the modern history of Illinois football. In his senior season, he was a team captain and the second two-time bowl captain in Illinois history, joining Moe Gardner.

Palczewski is the Big Ten record holder for career starts (65), he ended his career with 713 consecutive pass-block snaps (99% at RT) without allowing a sack according to PFF and he did not allow a single sack in 2022.

NFL teams will not find a college player with more experience with Palcho. The Mount Prospect native will look to continue his leadership role with the Broncos this fall.