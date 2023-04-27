 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Illinois had a TOP-FIVE PICK IN THE NFL DRAFT

LET’S GOOOOOO.

By Stephen Cohn
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

We expected Devon Witherspoon to go high in the first round, but NO. 5????? Crazy!

The first five picks’ schools:

  1. Alabama
  2. OSU
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida
  5. ILLINOIS!

Wild stuff! If you want to read more about Spoon, go here:

Here’s all of the reaction and analysis from Twitter:

We disagree with C+.

One more time for those in the back.

