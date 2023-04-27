Illinois had a TOP-FIVE PICK IN THE NFL DRAFT

We expected Devon Witherspoon to go high in the first round, but NO. 5????? Crazy!
The first five picks’ schools:
- Alabama
- OSU
- Alabama
- Florida
- ILLINOIS!
Wild stuff! If you want to read more about Spoon, go here:
Here’s all of the reaction and analysis from Twitter:
April 28, 2023
We disagree with C+.
No. 5: Seattle (via DEN) selects Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon— SB Nation (@SBNation) April 28, 2023
Grade: C+
"The Seahawks don’t have much defensive line depth right now. Unless they think one of these defensive linemen will fall, this feels like a reach at this point."https://t.co/vGegllfqkZ pic.twitter.com/PirpqDu0MG
Zero star recruit to Top 5. #IllinoisFootball #DBU— Mihir Chavan (@MihirChavan_) April 28, 2023
The toughest player pound-for-pound in this draft is Devon Witherspoon.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023
The Seahawks just got one of the feistiest cornerbacks we've seen in a long time. He's going to fit in perfectly in Seattle and be an absolute tone setter for that defense.
WOW!!! Thought for sure Devon Witherspoon was going No. 6 to Detroit with Jalen Carter on the board.— Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) April 28, 2023
He's a true island corner. Will be an instant studs. Has no weaknesses. Unreal player. Unbelievable all-around defensive game.
Devon Witherspoon is bringing elite defensive talent to the Seattle Seahawks #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/s5JDpz0hum— ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2023
One more time for those in the back.
Can you say Top 5?— Aaron Henry (@AaronHenry7) April 28, 2023
Loading comments...