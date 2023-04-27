Illinois had a TOP-FIVE PICK IN THE NFL DRAFT

We expected Devon Witherspoon to go high in the first round, but NO. 5????? Crazy!

The first five picks’ schools:

Alabama OSU Alabama Florida ILLINOIS!

Wild stuff! If you want to read more about Spoon, go here:

Here’s all of the reaction and analysis from Twitter:

We disagree with C+.

No. 5: Seattle (via DEN) selects Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon



Grade: C+



"The Seahawks don’t have much defensive line depth right now. Unless they think one of these defensive linemen will fall, this feels like a reach at this point."https://t.co/vGegllfqkZ pic.twitter.com/PirpqDu0MG — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 28, 2023

The toughest player pound-for-pound in this draft is Devon Witherspoon.



The Seahawks just got one of the feistiest cornerbacks we've seen in a long time. He's going to fit in perfectly in Seattle and be an absolute tone setter for that defense. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023

WOW!!! Thought for sure Devon Witherspoon was going No. 6 to Detroit with Jalen Carter on the board.



He's a true island corner. Will be an instant studs. Has no weaknesses. Unreal player. Unbelievable all-around defensive game. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) April 28, 2023

Devon Witherspoon is bringing elite defensive talent to the Seattle Seahawks #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/s5JDpz0hum — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2023

One more time for those in the back.