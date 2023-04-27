 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Tonight’s the night for Spoon.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Football: Illinois at Minnesota Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

While the Illini may have a handful of guys with their names called this weekend, the big one we’re all watching out for is Devon Witherspoon — expected to be selected early in the first round of the draft.

Game time: 7 p.m.

Location: Kansas City

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC & NFL Network

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN Radio

Odds: Devon Witherspoon Odds

  • +2200 for No. 3 overall pick to Cardinals (highest pick to bet on for Spoon per FanDuel)
  • -120 for No. 6 overall pick to Lions (most likely pick for Spoon per FanDuel)

Draft Day Reading:

Illini Drafted In The First Round:

  • Most Recent: 2012 (No. 26 Whitney Mercilus, No. 30 AJ Jenkins)
  • Last Top-20 Picks: 1996 (No. 2 Kevin Hardy, No. 3 Simeon Rice)
  • Last No. 1 Overall Pick: 1990 (No. 1 Jeff George)

