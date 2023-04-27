How to watch the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

How to Watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

While the Illini may have a handful of guys with their names called this weekend, the big one we’re all watching out for is Devon Witherspoon — expected to be selected early in the first round of the draft.

Game time: 7 p.m.

Location: Kansas City

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC & NFL Network

Online Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: ESPN Radio

Odds: Devon Witherspoon Odds

+2200 for No. 3 overall pick to Cardinals (highest pick to bet on for Spoon per FanDuel)

-120 for No. 6 overall pick to Lions (most likely pick for Spoon per FanDuel)

Draft Day Reading:

Related Devon Witherspoon to attend 2023 NFL Draft

Illini Drafted In The First Round: