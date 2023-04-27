How to watch the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

How to Watch Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
While the Illini may have a handful of guys with their names called this weekend, the big one we’re all watching out for is Devon Witherspoon — expected to be selected early in the first round of the draft.
Game time: 7 p.m.
Location: Kansas City
TV Channel: ESPN, ABC & NFL Network
Online Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: ESPN Radio
Odds: Devon Witherspoon Odds
- +2200 for No. 3 overall pick to Cardinals (highest pick to bet on for Spoon per FanDuel)
- -120 for No. 6 overall pick to Lions (most likely pick for Spoon per FanDuel)
Draft Day Reading:
Illini Drafted In The First Round:
- Most Recent: 2012 (No. 26 Whitney Mercilus, No. 30 AJ Jenkins)
- Last Top-20 Picks: 1996 (No. 2 Kevin Hardy, No. 3 Simeon Rice)
- Last No. 1 Overall Pick: 1990 (No. 1 Jeff George)
Loading comments...