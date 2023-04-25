Illinois adds Duke transfer Shay Bollin

Shauna Green is working the transfer portal this spring.

After the most successful Illinois women’s basketball season in decades, Green is getting noticed on the trails with her biggest pickup yet on Tuesday.

Duke sophomore Shay Bollin joined the Illini with three years of eligibility.

hail to the orange baby!! pic.twitter.com/pE3tO0rZcM — Shay Bollin (@shaybollin22) April 25, 2023

The 6-foot-3 forward played in eight games for Duke as a freshman. She averaged 2.4 points and 1.0 rebound per game.

“I chose Illinois for numerous reasons: the staff, the players, the facilities, the alumni base and so much more are all elite,” Bollin said in a statement. “Most importantly, it’s very evident how Coach Green has so quickly been able to build a genuine, competitive culture at Illinois.

While Bollin didn’t play a ton, she played on a winning team — Duke went 26-7 and made the NCAA Tournament.

With a lot of time to develop, this isn’t a one-and-done pickup for Green, and it shows that Illinois is getting noticed.