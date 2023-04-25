Big Ten announces Illinois’ conference opponents for 2023-24 season

We don’t know dates and times, but we know who Illinois will play in-conference next season.

The Big Ten announced the 2023-24 breakdown for the 20-game slate on Tuesday.

Here is the listing of Illinois’ opponents for the 2024 Big Ten schedule:

Home & Away – Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

Home Only – Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska

Away Only – Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Getting the league’s two worst teams — Minnesota and Nebraska — only at home isn’t a great draw, nor is having to go to OSU, PSU and Wisconsin without any return trips.

Luckily, there’s a lot of time until we get to these games in early December.