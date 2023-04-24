Friday night lights: Illinois vs. Nebraska moved up a day

Friday night lights.
Illinois’ game this fall against Nebraska has been moved from Saturday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 6.
Schedule update!— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) April 24, 2023
We're playing Friday night under the lights.
️ Friday, October 6
Memorial Stadium
Nebraska#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/bfkDvcqitn
The program said the decision was made by the Big Ten and its television partners.
Kickoff and TV channel will be announced later this spring.
A reminder, there are NEW changes Illinois can be on this fall — how’s NBC sound on a Friday night??
