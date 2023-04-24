 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday night lights: Illinois vs. Nebraska moved up a day

Under the lights at Memorial.

By Stephen Cohn
NCAA Football: Minnesota at Illinois Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Friday night lights.

Illinois’ game this fall against Nebraska has been moved from Saturday, Oct. 7 to Friday, Oct. 6.

The program said the decision was made by the Big Ten and its television partners.

Kickoff and TV channel will be announced later this spring.

A reminder, there are NEW changes Illinois can be on this fall — how’s NBC sound on a Friday night??

