Oregon transfer Quincy Guerrier commits to Illinois

Honestly, it’s kinda funny and surreal to write this article.

Because nearly five years ago — Halloween 2018 — I wrote about Quincy Guerrier when he chose Syracuse over Illinois and Oregon.

Brad Underwood’s 2018 class is already pretty big, but it could have gotten bigger. Illinois missed out on Canadian forward Quincy Guerrier when the four-star recruit announced his commitment to Syracuse over the Illini and Oregon Ducks on Wednesday night.

Well, you know what they say: Everything old is new again.

After two years at ‘Cuse and two years in Eugene, Guerrier will finish off his collegiate career in Champaign with the Illini.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old big man announced his commitment Monday to Illinois after Brad Underwood & Co. hosted the Montreal native for an official visit.

While Guerrier may not be the missing piece for the Illini next year, he certainly becomes arguably the team’s best player (barring a return from Coleman Hawkins or Terrence Shannon Jr.). At 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, Guerrier averaged 9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last year for Oregon. He also shot 35% from distance.

Guerrier will play at Illinois by using his COVID eligibility year. He is the third transfer announcing his commitment to Illinois, following Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon.

Illinois still has one scholarship spot open, and as many as three if Hawkins and TSJ stay in the draft.

Fun Fact!

Barring any more older transfers, Guerrier will be the final Illini basketball player born in the 20th century (birthday: May 13, 1999). Harmon, Domask, Shannon and Hawkins were all born in the 21st century.

The first Illini basketball player born in the 20th century — and don’t quote me on this, I just did a little research on Wikipedia — may have been Illini football and basketball legend Chuck Carney, born in August 1900 and debuting with Illinois in 1919.

Feeling old yet?