Wang, Illinois women’s golf claim first Big Ten title

Illinois women’s golf made history Sunday, claiming its first Big Ten championship in program history.
Led by senior Crystal Wang (9-under 62 in the final round, and -12 for the tournament), Illinois won at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.
Lowest round ever (62) at the Big Ten Championships
Incredibly, Wang was the ONLY golfer in the field to finish under par. Remarkable stuff.
As a team, Illinois finished the tournament +13, which was three strokes ahead of second-place Northwestern.
We all know what Mike Small’s program has done over the past decade, it’s time to put some respect on Renee Sloan and her team, too.
