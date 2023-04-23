Wang, Illinois women’s golf claim first Big Ten title

#GolfSchool.

Illinois women’s golf made history Sunday, claiming its first Big Ten championship in program history.

Led by senior Crystal Wang (9-under 62 in the final round, and -12 for the tournament), Illinois won at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Lowest winning score in a 54-hole Big Ten Championship

Lowest round ever (62) at the Big Ten Championships



Your 2023 @bigten Champion, Crystal Wang!!!#Illini ⛳️ | #HTTO pic.twitter.com/uvdlHArE2H — Illinois Women's Golf (@IlliniWGolf) April 23, 2023

Incredibly, Wang was the ONLY golfer in the field to finish under par. Remarkable stuff.

As a team, Illinois finished the tournament +13, which was three strokes ahead of second-place Northwestern.

We all know what Mike Small’s program has done over the past decade, it’s time to put some respect on Renee Sloan and her team, too.