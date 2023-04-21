How to watch Illinois’ open scrimmage

How to Watch Illinois Football’s 2023 Open Scrimmage

Unfortunately the spring game was canceled due to Thursday’s storms, but there’s still a chance to see the Illini this week!

Game time: 7 p.m.

Location: Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: N/A

Online Streaming: N/A

Radio: N/A

Odds: You’re joking, right?

Tickets: Free! All of the guidelines on how to attend in person are here.

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten in 2022)

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (entering third season)

Last Game: 19-10 loss to Mississippi State in ReliaQuest Bowl

Gameday Reading:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois is entering 2022 in a better place than this time last year. There is more depth and talent all over the field, but that doesn’t mean this team is ready to compete for Big Ten championships just yet. What was on display in Thursday’s spring game was a veteran defense that mostly ran its base package versus a new, balanced offensive scheme that leaned on its talented offensive line.