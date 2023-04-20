3-star Ohio lineman commits to Illinois

No spring game Thursday night for Bret Bielema due to storms, but he did pick up a commitment.

Three-star defensive lineman Angelo McCullom announced his pledge to the Illini on Twitter.

According to his Twitter, he is currently on an unofficial visit to campus.

According to 247Sports, McCullom is ranked as the 82nd-best defensive lineman in the class of 2024.

A 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman, McCullom will be a senior this fall at Lewis Pickerington North in Ohio. He mostly has offers from Group of 5 schools, including Toledo, James Madison and Miami (Ohio).

McCullom is the second commit in Illinois’ 2024 class, following Brandon Hansen late last year.

Here’s some tape from his playoff run last fall.