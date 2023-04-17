The Champaign Room wants YOU to join our team!

It’s only spring, but The Champaign Room is planning its coverage for the 2023-24 athletic seasons, and you can join us!
In order to continue making TCR the best place on the Internet for free Illinois Fighting Illini coverage, analysis and discussion — like we do each year — we’re expanding our staff.
We’re happy to talk with anyone interested in contributing to the site, whether you’re a current University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student or a Fighting Illini fan who has a passion for the Illini!
We have a lot of different jobs that we want your help on! Those jobs include:
- Writing columns about Illinois Fighting Illini Football and Men’s Basketball.
- Writing columns about Football and Men’s Basketball recruiting.
- AND non-revenue sports coverage as well.
Here’s what we’re looking for in potential staff members:
- Ability to write, research, and develop story ideas.
- Comfort using social media to find story ideas, engage with readers, and promote TCR content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.
- Passion for Illinois Athletics.
- Ability to meet mutually agreed-upon deadlines (but we promise we’re VERY easy going).
If your background and experience don’t perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for — but you believe you have the potential to thrive in a role — we encourage you to apply.
If you have a journalism or writing background, that’s awesome. If not, that’s fine, too. If you’re passionate and knowledgeable about Illinois Athletics and interested in helping, we’ll find a role for you.
Anyone interested should send a writing sample (preferably about the Fighting Illini), resume (or short essay of why you’re interested) and your Twitter handle (if you have one) to stephencohntv@gmail.com
Come help us make one of the best Illinois Fighting Illini sites on the web even better!
This is an ongoing application process (with a cutoff of mid-July).
If you have any other questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me via email or Twitter!
— Stephen Cohn
Twitter: @stephen__cohn
The Champaign Room Site Manager
