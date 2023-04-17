 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Champaign Room wants YOU to join our team!

Be a part of the best place on the Internet for free Illinois Fighting Illini coverage.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Minnesota at Illinois

It’s only spring, but The Champaign Room is planning its coverage for the 2023-24 athletic seasons, and you can join us!

In order to continue making TCR the best place on the Internet for free Illinois Fighting Illini coverage, analysis and discussion — like we do each year — we’re expanding our staff.

We’re happy to talk with anyone interested in contributing to the site, whether you’re a current University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student or a Fighting Illini fan who has a passion for the Illini!

We have a lot of different jobs that we want your help on! Those jobs include:

  • Writing columns about Illinois Fighting Illini Football and Men’s Basketball.
  • Writing columns about Football and Men’s Basketball recruiting.
  • AND non-revenue sports coverage as well.

Here’s what we’re looking for in potential staff members:

  • Ability to write, research, and develop story ideas.
  • Comfort using social media to find story ideas, engage with readers, and promote TCR content on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.
  • Passion for Illinois Athletics.
  • Ability to meet mutually agreed-upon deadlines (but we promise we’re VERY easy going).

If your background and experience don’t perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for — but you believe you have the potential to thrive in a role — we encourage you to apply.

If you have a journalism or writing background, that’s awesome. If not, that’s fine, too. If you’re passionate and knowledgeable about Illinois Athletics and interested in helping, we’ll find a role for you.

Anyone interested should send a writing sample (preferably about the Fighting Illini), resume (or short essay of why you’re interested) and your Twitter handle (if you have one) to stephencohntv@gmail.com

Come help us make one of the best Illinois Fighting Illini sites on the web even better!

This is an ongoing application process (with a cutoff of mid-July).

If you have any other questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me via email or Twitter!

— Stephen Cohn

Twitter: @stephen__cohn

The Champaign Room Site Manager

