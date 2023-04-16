Illinois men’s gymnasts claim two individual national titles

For the first time in more than a decade, Illinois men’s gymnastics has a pair of national champions.
Graduate student Ian Smirky and sophomore Ashton Anaya won the titles Saturday night at the NCAA Championships in State College.
Smirky won on the pommel horse (for the second time in three years), while Anaya claimed his title on the still rings.
The Illini also finished third overall, their highest finish at the championships since 2018.
Stanford won the team national championship, with Michigan, Illinois, Oklahoma and Nebraska rounding out the top five.
