Devon Witherspoon to attend 2023 NFL Draft

Devon Witherspoon is heading to Kansas City.

Illinois’ All-American defensive back is among 17 prospects who will attend the 2023 NFL Draft in person.

Witherspoon is projected by many analysts to be a first-round pick, even as high as No. 9 to the Chicago Bears.

In his time at Illinois, “Spoon” turned into one of the best defensive backs in the country. He was selected as All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation; received the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year; and was voted to the Big Ten’s First Team. The junior corner finished the regular season with 17 passes defended and three INTs.

Head coach Bret Bielema announced last week that he will attend his first NFL Draft to be there for his players, like Witherspoon.

The draft starts April 27.