Justin Harmon transferring to Illinois

The Illini have landed their second transfer of the day.

Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon announced his commitment to Illinois on Monday via Twitter.

Harmon is the second transfer for the Illini on the day joining Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask.

He averaged 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Wolverines in 2022-23. He started 36 of his 37 games played while shooting 45.3% from the floor and 34% from three.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard is a Chicago native who attended Curie Metropolitan High School. He spent his first two college seasons at Barton Community College and his past two years at Utah Valley.

Harmon has one year of eligibility remaining. After losing three key guards in RJ Melendez, Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark, he fills a massive hole in the Illini depth chart.

With six players already transferring and one declaring for the NBA Draft, Illinois has had three incoming transfers in the past three days. With four years of college experience, Harmon will provide a strong veteran presence and an efficient ability to score the ball for the Illini.