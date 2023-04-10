Marcus Domask transferring to Illinois

The Illini are on the board in the transfer market.

Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask announced his commitment to Illinois on Monday following a visit to Champaign over the weekend.

Domask averaged 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for the Salukis as a senior in 2022-23 while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 34.8% from three.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward comes from Waupun, Wisconsin and was a four-year starter down-state in Carbondale for Southern Illinois. This past season, he was named a First Team All-Missouri Valley selection.

Domask has one year of eligibility remaining. He is a much-needed addition for Brad Underwood and co. on the wing after losing RJ Melendez to the transfer portal last week.

In an offseason that has so far been filled with news of guys leaving the Illini program, this one feels good. Domask will provide Illinois with a very talented scorer with size who can shoot and has the ability to play both on and off the ball.