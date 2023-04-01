Jer’Zhan Newton named Preseason First-Team All-American

That’s a helluva honor.
Illinois DL Jer’Zhan Newton on Friday was named to the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason All-America list’s First Team. Newton was on the Walter Camp All-American Second Team in 2022.
Newton decided to come back to the Illini despite appearing in mock NFL Drafts throughout the fall.
He played a key piece on Illinois’ top-ranked scoring defense, leading the Illini in tackles for loss (14), sacks (5.5) and QB hurries.
Expect a big year from Newton — and it’s only going to help his draft stock in 2024.
Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton is a dude. Think that DL as a whole was arguably the best in the Big Ten this past season as well. Really great to evaluate OL against them. You'll get answers quickly.— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 31, 2023
