Jer’Zhan Newton named Preseason First-Team All-American

That’s a helluva honor.

Illinois DL Jer’Zhan Newton on Friday was named to the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason All-America list’s First Team. Newton was on the Walter Camp All-American Second Team in 2022.

Related The Law Firm is back in Champaign for one more year

Newton decided to come back to the Illini despite appearing in mock NFL Drafts throughout the fall.

He played a key piece on Illinois’ top-ranked scoring defense, leading the Illini in tackles for loss (14), sacks (5.5) and QB hurries.

Expect a big year from Newton — and it’s only going to help his draft stock in 2024.