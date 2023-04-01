 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jer’Zhan Newton named Preseason First-Team All-American

The Law Firm is poised for a big year.

By Stephen Cohn
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 02 ReliaQuest Bowl Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

That’s a helluva honor.

Illinois DL Jer’Zhan Newton on Friday was named to the 2023 Walter Camp Preseason All-America list’s First Team. Newton was on the Walter Camp All-American Second Team in 2022.

Newton decided to come back to the Illini despite appearing in mock NFL Drafts throughout the fall.

He played a key piece on Illinois’ top-ranked scoring defense, leading the Illini in tackles for loss (14), sacks (5.5) and QB hurries.

Expect a big year from Newton — and it’s only going to help his draft stock in 2024.

