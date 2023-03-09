How to Watch Illinois vs. Penn State (Big Ten Tournament Second Round)

Game time: 5:30 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: ILL -2.5, O/U 140.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 114-77 record (6th season)

Last Game: 76-71 loss to No. 5 Purdue

Gameday Reading:

Penn State Nittany Lions (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Micah Shrewsberry (2nd season)

Last Game: 65-64 win over No. 21 Maryland

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Some teams — and some players — are just going to have your number.

And on Tuesday night, that team was Penn State. And the player? Jalen. MF. Pickett.

Pickett had a career night, starting with his 2,000th career point, and ending with 41 points in a 93-81 win over Illinois at Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions, who beat the Illini by 15 at State Farm Center in early December, are the first team to sweep Illinois since Purdue in the 2021-22 season.