On this episode of Oskee Talk, we discuss Illinois’ performance in the Women’s Big Ten Tournament (2:10), Shauna Green getting robbed (16:15), a pair of nail-biting men’s hoops games (30:30), and a trio of Illini showing out at the NFL Combine (61:40). We wrap up the episode with the Illini of the Week (68:00)!

Make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Check out this week’s episode HERE.