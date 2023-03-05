How to Watch Illinois at Purdue: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch Illinois at Purdue

Game time: 11:30 a.m.

TV Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FOX Sports

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois +8, O/U 139

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 114-76 record (6th season)

Last Game: 91-87 win over Michigan (2OT)

Gameday Reading:

Purdue Boilermakers (25-5, 14-5 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Matt Painter — 409-197 record (18th season)

Last Game: 63-61 win at Wisconsin

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

It wasn’t a pretty second half in last year’s tilt at Mackey Arena...

Illinois dropped its third Big Ten game of the season Tuesday night, but the bigger loss almost came midway through the second half.

As No. 3 Purdue stormed past the No. 13 Illini after the break — en route to a 84-68 win — Trent Frazier went down with a knee injury.

The Illini’s superstar super-senior hobbled off the court, rejecting most of the help that was offered his way. He heroically returned just five minutes later, but his return wasn’t enough to stop an already double-digit deficit, sparked by the Boilermakers’ 14 points in the second half’s first two minutes.

But for a majority of the night, Illinois and Purdue showed why this is one of the conference’s best rivalries of 2022.