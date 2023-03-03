How to Watch Illinois vs. Maryland: Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

How to Watch Illinois Women vs. Maryland (Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals)

Game time: ~8 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-8, 11-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Shauna Green

Last Game: 81-55 win over Rutgers (BTT Second Round)

Maryland Terrapins (24-5, 15-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brenda Freese

Last Game: 76-74 win over No. 16 Ohio State

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

COLLEGE PARK, Md — Illini shoots itself in the foot with ... turnovers.

The Illini held a 9-point lead after the half, but a rough third quarter ruined the potential upset over No. 8 Maryland on the road in an 82-71 loss Sunday afternoon.

With a win, Illinois would have reached 20 wins since the 2007-08 season. That Illini team suffered 15 losses and only reached the Sweet 16 of the WNIT. Even after this tough loss this Shauna Green-led Illini team has an unlimited celling that can go father than an Illini women’s team has ever gone before.