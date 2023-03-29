Illinois assistant Ryan Gensler named Akron head coach

There’s something about the Champaign to Akron pipeline.

Illinois women’s basketball assistant Ryan Gensler on Wednesday was named the next head coach of Akron’s women’s team.

Gensler has spent the past handful of years on Shauna Green’s staff, coming with the coach from Dayton to Illinois last year.

In a tweet, Green called Gensler one of the “most loyal, hard working and genuine people I’ve been around,” and said Akron is getting an “absolute winner.”

I don’t have enough words to explain how happy I am for @RyanGensler!One of the most loyal, hard working &genuine people I’ve been around. We’ve been together for 8 yrs & am going to miss you!! So grateful for our friendship &all you’ve done!Akron is getting an absolute winner! https://t.co/Bp0Xd3frir — Shauna Green (@Shauna_Green) March 29, 2023

Gensler played a key role on Illinois’ staff this season during a major turnaround — guiding the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years.

Of note: Former Illinois men’s coach John Groce is the current head honcho at Akron. Just a fun fact!