 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illinois assistant Ryan Gensler named Akron head coach

Shauna Green has a spot to fill.

By Stephen Cohn
/ new
Twitter: @RyanGensler

There’s something about the Champaign to Akron pipeline.

Illinois women’s basketball assistant Ryan Gensler on Wednesday was named the next head coach of Akron’s women’s team.

Gensler has spent the past handful of years on Shauna Green’s staff, coming with the coach from Dayton to Illinois last year.

In a tweet, Green called Gensler one of the “most loyal, hard working and genuine people I’ve been around,” and said Akron is getting an “absolute winner.”

Gensler played a key role on Illinois’ staff this season during a major turnaround — guiding the program to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 20 years.

Of note: Former Illinois men’s coach John Groce is the current head honcho at Akron. Just a fun fact!

Loading comments...