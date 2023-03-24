Luke Goode tells ESPN 93.5 FM he plans to return for junior year

Luke Goode is coming back to Champaign.

The sophomore guard announced Thursday on The Drive with Lon Tay and Derek Piper on ESPN 93.5 that he is returning to Illinois for a third season.

“I’m coming back.” Goode said. “I’m locked in so I’m ready to go.”

Goode was projected to be an integral part of the Illini offense heading into this season until a preseason broken left foot sidelined him for the team’s first 23 games. It was a short lived season that he only saw 10 games of action in.

You can listen to their full interview with Goode below.

NEW PODCAST EPISODE: Hear the latest from Lon Tay and Derek Piper: https://t.co/fFUAvkXia8 on #Podbean — The Drive w/ Lon Tay & Derek Piper (@TheDrive935) March 23, 2023

The sophomore came back on restricted minutes following his injury, playing just five and 10 minutes in his first two games of the season.

In just 10 games, Goode averaged 4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while shooting 48.4% from the floor.

He scored a season-high 10 points on March 5 in a game against Purdue.

Goode also had season-highs of 23 minutes against Indiana and most recently vs. Arkansas.

In an offseason full of uncertainty for the Fighting Illini, Goode will be one of at least a few familiar faces heading into next year along with Sencire Harris and (likely) Jayden Epps.