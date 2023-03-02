How to watch Illinois Basketball on Thursday

We don’t get a ton of days like this, but both Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams are in action Thursday night. Here’s everything you need for both of those games!

How to Watch Illinois Men vs. Michigan

Game time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: Illinois -3.5, O/U 144.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood

Last Game: 72-60 loss at Ohio State

Related Plenty of problems to pursue for Underwood

Michigan Wolverines (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Juwan Howard

Last Game: 87-79 (OT) win over Wisconsin

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

Illinois’ Big Ten title hopes aren’t dead yet.

The Illini desperately needed a win on Sunday to keep pace with Wisconsin and Purdue atop the Big Ten leaderboard, and the Illini left Ann Arbor, Mich., with its fifth-straight victory over the Wolverines, 93-85.

How to Watch Illinois Women vs. Rutgers (Big Ten Tournament Second Round)

Game time: ~8 p.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-8, 11-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Shauna Green

Last Game: 75-53 win over Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-19, 5-13 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Coquese Washington

Last Game: 63-59 win over Northwestern (First round of BTT)

What Happened The Last Time They Played?

You remember this one? It was less than 100 hours ago.

On to the Big Ten Tournament.

In its best regular season since 1999, Illini women’s hoops ended it Sunday afternoon with a 75-53 win and a very convincing sweep over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

This is Illinois’ first road win against Rutgers in six tries. It also guarantees the Illini the 6-seed in the Big Ten Tournament and a first-round bye.