 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to Watch Illinois vs. Arkansas: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

It’s NCAA Tournament gameday!

By Stephen Cohn Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Illinois v Penn State Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

How to Watch No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas (NCAA Tournament Round of 64)

Game time: ~3:30 p.m.

You can sign up for SlingTV to get access to watch all March Madness games. — Click here to learn more!

TV Channel: TBS

Online Streaming: March Madness Live

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Bet on the NCAA Tournament with DraftKings Sportsbook — Click here to learn more!

Odds: ILL +2.5, O/U 145.5

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 114-78 record (6th season)

Last Game: 79-76 loss to Penn State (Big Ten Tournament Second Round)

Gameday Reading:

Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13, 8-10 SEC)

Head Coach: Eric Musselman (4th season)

Last Game: 67-61 loss to Texas A&M (SEC Tournament)

  • 0-5 all-time against Illinois
  • Last Meeting: 72-60 Illinois win on Dec. 4, 2004
  • First postseason matchup

What Happened The Last Time Illinois Was In The NCAA Tournament?

March 20, 2022: No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53

Luke Goode and RJ Melendez were 2 years old the last time Illinois made it to the Sweet 16.

They won’t be 19 when the Illini make their next.

On the backs of the freshmen and All-American Kofi Cockburn, the Illini nearly roared back to another ugly NCAA Tournament win to advance to the second weekend for the first time since 2005, but a late run by Houston was enough to propel the Cougars to a 68-53 victory at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

Loading comments...