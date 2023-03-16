How to Watch Illinois vs. Arkansas: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

How to Watch No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas (NCAA Tournament Round of 64)
Game time: ~3:30 p.m.
TV Channel: TBS
Online Streaming: March Madness Live
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.
Odds: ILL +2.5, O/U 145.5
Quick Hits
Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12, 11-9 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Brad Underwood — 114-78 record (6th season)
Last Game: 79-76 loss to Penn State (Big Ten Tournament Second Round)
Gameday Reading:
Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13, 8-10 SEC)
Head Coach: Eric Musselman (4th season)
Last Game: 67-61 loss to Texas A&M (SEC Tournament)
- 0-5 all-time against Illinois
- Last Meeting: 72-60 Illinois win on Dec. 4, 2004
- First postseason matchup
What Happened The Last Time Illinois Was In The NCAA Tournament?
March 20, 2022: No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53
Luke Goode and RJ Melendez were 2 years old the last time Illinois made it to the Sweet 16.
They won’t be 19 when the Illini make their next.
On the backs of the freshmen and All-American Kofi Cockburn, the Illini nearly roared back to another ugly NCAA Tournament win to advance to the second weekend for the first time since 2005, but a late run by Houston was enough to propel the Cougars to a 68-53 victory at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.
