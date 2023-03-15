How to watch Illinois in the First Four

How to Watch Illinois vs. Mississippi State (NCAA Tournament First Four)

Game time: 6 p.m.

Location: South Bend, Indiana

TV Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WatchESPN

Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information.

Odds: N/A

What’s At Stake: Winner Earns No. 11 seed in region, faces No. 6 Creighton on Friday

Quick Hits

Illinois Fighting Illini (22-9, 11-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Shauna Green (first season)

Last Game: 73-58 loss to Maryland (Big Ten Tournament)

Gameday Reading:

Mississippi State Bulldogs (20-10, 9-7 SEC)

Head Coach: Sam Purcell (1st season)

Last Game: 79-72 loss to Texas A&M (SEC Tournament)

Series History

Starkville, Miss. - Illinois stormed back in the second-half to notch a 75-72 victory over Mississippi State in Starkville in front of a nationally-televised CBS audience.

The Illini trailed by six at the half and lost leading scorer Tiffanie Guthrie for the majority of the second half due to foul trouble before outscoring Mississippi State 47-38 in the second frame and go onto a 75-72 victory. The win in Starkville was the first Illini victory over the Lady Bulldogs (5-7) in their three game history. More importantly this gives Illinois (6-6) their first road victory of the season, a much needed boast as they head into Big Ten play.