This March as you cheer on the Illini in the NCAA Tournament, you’re going to want to look your best.

Luckily, BreakingT is helping us out here at The Champaign Room with a new NIL and school-licensed shirt.

There are specific shirts for some of the Illini players — including stars Matthew Mayer and Terrence Shannon Jr. — as well as team specific shirts for Illinois’ NCAA Tournament run.

You can find all of the shirts here.