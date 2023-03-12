Early odds for Illinois’ Round of 64 game vs. Arkansas

Illinois made it in.

It may not have been pretty down the stretch of the regular season and Big Ten Tournament, but the Illini are dancing for the third year in a row.

And they’ll get things started in the West Region’s Round of 64 on Thursday in Des Moines against Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13 overall, 8-10 SEC). Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. CT on TBS.

Early odds from DraftKings show Illinois as a 2.5-point underdog against Arkansas. The over-under opened Sunday night at 145.5 points.

More odds:

Arkansas -135

Illinois +115

If Illinois gets past Arkansas, it sets up for a Saturday matchup against No. 1 seed Kansas.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self is expected to be back on the sidelines this week after missing the Big 12 Tournament due to a stint in the hospital.